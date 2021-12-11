Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 5,150 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 302.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

