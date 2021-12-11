Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $263.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

