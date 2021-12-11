Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.02 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

