Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 432.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 107.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.