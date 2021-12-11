Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

