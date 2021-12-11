CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CUBXF opened at $0.94 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

