CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $88,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

