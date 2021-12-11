CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

