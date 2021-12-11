Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYCN. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CYCN opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

