Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $10.78 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

