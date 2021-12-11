Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

DAI opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €84.32 and a 200 day moving average of €77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

