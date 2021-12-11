DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.20 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00009995 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $307.24 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,170 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,366 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

