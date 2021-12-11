DAOventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,339.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

