Darrell Webb Sells 150,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JOAN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JOANN by 3,059.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

