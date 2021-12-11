Darrell Webb Sells 150,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JOAN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JOANN by 3,059.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
