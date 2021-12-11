Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $2,720,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,604. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

