Datamine Reaches Market Cap of $521,348.97 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $521,348.97 and $5,011.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00395831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010459 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $703.24 or 0.01449298 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

