Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.