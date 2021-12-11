Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 630.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

