Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Achieves Market Cap of $45,259.25 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $45,259.25 and $9.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

