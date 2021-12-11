DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $6.80 million and $802,064.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.