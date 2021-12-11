DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,997 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

