DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190,434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $246.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $264.97. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.