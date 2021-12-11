DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,263 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.