DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

