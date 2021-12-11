DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,290 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

