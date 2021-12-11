DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 35,466 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

