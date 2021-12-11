Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($195.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($163.37). The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €112.62 and a 200-day moving average of €116.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

