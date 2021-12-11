Dentacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $264,031.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $264,031.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

DCN is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.