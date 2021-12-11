Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.