DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 457 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $16,538.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $17.35 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

