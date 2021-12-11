Destination Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $345.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

