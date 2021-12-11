Destination Wealth Management Purchases 284 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

