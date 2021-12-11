Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. Comcast has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.