Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

