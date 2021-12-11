Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE DVN opened at $43.42 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.20%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.