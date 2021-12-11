DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.93. DexCom posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock worth $16,914,846. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354,319 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $140,009,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $566.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.83.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

