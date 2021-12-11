DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 0.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of DexCom worth $159,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock worth $16,914,846. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $566.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

