Dianne B. Ralston Sells 12,885 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLB opened at $30.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

