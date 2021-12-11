DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DICE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 254,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,201. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,442,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,428,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

