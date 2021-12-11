DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

