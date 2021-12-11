Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

