Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.05 ($47.25) and last traded at €42.05 ($47.25). 6,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($46.97).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

