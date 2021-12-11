Dogecoin Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $22.01 billion and approximately $880.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00312182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,467,276,813 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

