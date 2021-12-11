Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of DG opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

