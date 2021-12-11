Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.74. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$46.56 and a 12 month high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

