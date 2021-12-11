Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dominion Energy worth $178,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.