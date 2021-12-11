DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,164,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after buying an additional 37,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

