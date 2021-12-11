DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

