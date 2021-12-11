DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $439,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

