DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,751.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.